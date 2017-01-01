Steven Tyler, who was Trump's guest at the August debate, tells the Republican candidate to cease playing his song at campaign events. Donald Trump is getting scorned by a musician he seemingly adores.
On Saturday, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's reps sent Donald Trump …
While accepting the Video Vanguard Award during Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye Westsaid he felt "conflicted" about interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs.
"I think, 'If I had to do it all again, what would I have done?'" mused West, while …
“I want that show to go on. It was just my time to move on,” Osbourne tells TheWrap at 4th Annual NYX FACE Awards in L.A.
When E!’s “Fashion Police” returns Aug. 31 for the MTV Video Music Awards, Kelly Osbourne says she’ll …
Mariah Carey can still cast one helluva spell -- she managed to spend Halloween her ex-hubby Nick Cannon and also her billionaire BF, James Packer.
Mimi slipped into a sexy witch costume for her party Saturday night at her rented Airbnb mansion …
Tracy Morgan took a huge leap forward in his recovery, and he did it in style.
Tracy -- who was severely injured in a horrible car crash a year ago -- was cruising in a sick, silver Lambo Saturday afternoon on 5th Ave …
Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg, 16, took to Twitter on Sunday evening, July 12, to wax philosophical on cultural appropriation and gender double standards, just one day after she made headlines for her Instagram feud with Kylie Jenner.
Stenberg, who previously discussed …
The rumors are swirling around Kate Hudson and JJ Watt after a recent SnapChat post the Houston Texan’s player made this week. The two were on a “date” when they posted on social media, and they appeared to be having a lot of …
Pamela Anderson is officially free of Hepatitis C.
The 48-year-old celebrated the good news in typical Pam Anderson fashion by posting a nude photo on Instagram. In the picture, she looks happier than ever; she's seen posing on a boat, her arms …
Leave it to Gwen Stefani to pull off a "first" for Urban Decay. The singer-songwriter, fashion designer, reality television judge, and all-around badass is the beauty brand's first-ever celebrity collaborator. The announcement is enough to cause makeup mavens to lose their minds, …